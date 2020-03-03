Education Minister Arber Ademi informed on Facebook that the names of two schools in Cair have been changed – “Nikola Vapcarov” now is “Ismail Qemali” and “Rajko Zinzifov” – “Imri Elezi”.

The Council of the Municipality of Cair voted to change these school’s names in 2012, new boards were placed, but the old names were still used in administrative documents.

Ademi also released the documents from the Central Registry.