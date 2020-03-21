Tackling the consequences of the pandemic requires urgent and immediate action in a number of fields.

The Republic of Macedonia is experiencing an economic shock due to the current epidemic, a decline that will surely cause long-term damage. In the past days, workers were laid off, industrial facilities closed, and a large proportion of employees were sent on forced leaves. At the moment, the least thing we need is to allow businesses, factories, and a large number of workers to be left jobless, according to a statement by Macedonia’s main opposition party.

One of the first examples is the Kromberg and Schubert factory, which sent over 5,800 workers on forced leave who were not given an explanation when and if they would continue working at the plant. If the other larger industrial capacities were to follow this example, then the Republic of Macedonia will experience a huge economic crash that will surely leave a lasting mark, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party is offering to help solve this problem. It offers their own human capacities in the area of economy that will cooperate to improve the situation.