European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi did not give a statement during his visit to Macedonia today. Varhelyi came quietly and left in the same manner – the only news report from the visit being the information that he intervened to have a human rights advocate meet with Jordan Orce Kamcev. Kamcev has been imprisoned for months, after revealing details about the major Racket scandal and Zoran Zaev’s involvement in high level racketeering.

Varhelyi came a day after the visit of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that was dominated by the issue of whether Albania will be allowed to open EU accession talks while Macedonia is still stuck. Another issue that jumped to the fore is the Reuters report that EU member states were unwilling to even give a broad assurance to Balkan countries that they will eventually be allowed to join the EU.