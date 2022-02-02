Conditions in an active tender call were changed so that a Strumica-based company close to Raskovsk could win a public contract from Drisla, accused VMRO-DPMNE

During the active call for procurement of service – machines for work in Drisla, the conditions such as the request for a minimum of 12 employees were deleted. Thus, with such changed conditions, the company of Aleksandar Piperevaliev, who is related to Dragi Raskovski, could win tenders for two years worth 850 thousand euros. Did Piperevaliev’s company win the tenders, which by the way were negotiated in private because of his relationship with Raskovski, and was there no other company that could work in Drisla under the same or maybe better conditions for the company, so an agreement had to be signed in private with Rashkovski’s relative? Could those 850,000 euros instead of renting machines be used to buy new machines for the company or to regularly service the existing machinery?, VMRO-DPMNE asked.