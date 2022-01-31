The Healthcare Ministry reported 26 Covid deaths over the past day. The ages of the deceased patients ranged between 29 and 87. Fourteen of the deceased were fully vaccinated – all with prior issues. Additional four deaths that occurred earlier but were not reported at the time were added to today’s report. The total death toll of the pandemic is estimated at 8,409.

The Ministry also reported 711 newly diagnosed cases of the illness – out of 3,197 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases across the country is estimated at 13,628.