The Healthcare Ministry reported 26 deaths from Covid-19 over the past day. Among the deceased is a 23 year old patient from Kriva Palanka.

Two other patients who succumbed to the disease were in their 40ies. Six of the deceased were from Skopje, 5 from Tetovo and three each from Gostivar and Kumanovo. Six died while being treated at home.

The Ministry also informed that 722 new cases were diagnosed – out of 5,865 total tests. The number of active cases holds steady at just under 15,000. There are a little over 6,000 cases in Skopje, just under 2,000 in Tetovo, 1,100 in Gostivar and 946 in Kumanovo.