The Healthcare Ministry reported six Covid-19 deaths over the past day. The deceased included four patients from Skopje, one from Kumanovo and one from Gostivar, aged between 60 and 86. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 2,702.

There are 190 new cases, diagnosed out of 1,530 total tests performed in this period. The total number of active cases is down significantly, to 12,635. There were over 16,000 active cases at the start of the week.