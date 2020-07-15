Early parliamentary elections are being held throughout the country today. The Interim Minister of Interior Nake Culev cast his vote this morning at the Skopje primary school “Braka Miladinovci”.

So far, according to the information I have, the elections are peaceful and without serious problems. Today’s elections should be a holiday of democracy and proof of the functioning of the constitutional-legal system of the country. I expect the election day to be conducted in a peaceful, fair and democratic atmosphere, Culev said.