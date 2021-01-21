The Healthcare Ministry reported that 15 patients died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours. They include five patients from the capital Skopje and three from Tetovo – one of them aged just 36. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 2,754.

The Ministry also informed that 356 citizens were newly diagnosed with the virus, out of a total of 1,906 tests conducted during the past day. Skopje has about half of the new cases. There are 11,676 active cases across the country. Of them, 6,767 are in Skopje and Kumanovo, Tetovo, Gostivar, Veles, Ohrid, Strumica and Kavadarci range between 300 and 500 cases.