There are 18 new Covid-19 cases diagnosed over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The cases were found after a total of 2.798 tests.

There were no deaths reported. The number of active cases increased slightly, to 207. Of them, Skopje and Tetovo have 74 and 70 cases, respectively. Given how smaller Tetovo is from Skopje, the report indicates that this city continues to have a small outbreak, even as the rest of the country is largely free of the disease.