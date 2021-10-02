The Healthcare Ministry informed that seven patients died over the past day from consequences of the coronavirus infection. The ages of the deceased ranged from 56 to 91. The report also includes four more deceased patients who died during the second half of September – the Ministry has apparently undercounted the number of deaths during this exceptionally difficult month. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia is now estimated at 6,694.

The Ministry also informed that 468 new cases were diagnosed – out of 4,295 total tests. The number of active cases holds steady at 12,262.