State Election Commission President Aleksandar Dastevski and his deputy Ditmire Shehu have arrived in Tetovo to monitor the voting that is under way for the extraordinary elections for members of the municipal council. He said the municipal elections are taking place in a peaceful atmosphere.

There were minor technical errors that we pointed out to the election boards. Some were fixed immediately. Everything works fine. In some places there were published lists only in Albanian, there were none in Macedonian. These are small details that we determined, said Dastevski.