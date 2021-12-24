As of today, the deadline of ten days for President Pendarovski to hand the mandate for the composition of the Government to a candidate of the party, ie the parties that have a majority in the Parliament, starts to run.

After receiving the mandate, the new prime minister-designate will have to submit a program to the Parliament within 20 days and propose the composition of the government, and the new government will be elected by a majority vote of the total number of MPs.

The new leader of SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski, is expected to be nominated for prime minister-designate, who, after receiving the mandate, should submit the program and the composition of the new government cabinet to the Parliament in the first half of next month.