Zaev’s government also showed with the scandal involving the sale of Slavija that it works according to the same scheme as from the privatization and the murky times of the transition, VMRO-DPMNE reacted.
The party emphasizes that then and now in the case of Slavija the property is devalued and sold at a much lower price than the real one to people close to SDSM.
Zaev’s government tried to sell the property of the giant Slavija at a price of 218 thousand euros, while its real value is over 20 million euros. This means that the criminal scheme of Zaev’s government was to sell this property at a hundred times lower price than the real one.
Imagine just the administrative building and the land around it is worth much more than 200 thousand euros. And where is the value of the property of Slavija in Kisela Voda, where is the value of the property of Slavija in other locations in Skopje?
Let us recall that only last year Slavija had revenues that are more than the price at which the criminals in power wanted to sell it in a non-transparent process just before the holidays, said the opposition party, adding there must be responsibility for that.
