Of the ministers and deputy ministers who did not become part of Kovacevski’s government, three asked for allowance from the state, one deputy prime minister, one minister and one deputy.

According to A1on, these are the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Nikola Dimitrov, then Arijanit Hoxha who was Minister of Agriculture, and Sedat Sulejmani who was Deputy Minister of Culture. They will take allowance in the next 9 months.

Dimitrov said that before joining the government he canceled his engagement at an international institute in Paris and that he lives on a salary.

I am not one of those who have businesses in addition to their job. Until I get organized, I will use allowance from the state, Dimitrov told A1on.

Former Minister of Culture Irena Stefoska, who has returned to her academic career, will not take an allowance, and it is known that Venko Filipce will return to the clinic, while it was previously announced that Zoran Zaev will work in family companies.