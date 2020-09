Regarding the character of Goce Delcev, Deputy Prime Minister Dimitrov says that it is a fact that he is important for both nations.

It is a fact that some of the heroes of the past, such as Goce Delcev, are important for the Macedonian and Bulgarian people. It is up to historians to see, to consider this issue and to find a way, if nothing else, to at least learn the perspective of the other, said Dimitrov.