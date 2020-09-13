The public is yet to judge, and history will tell what the Prespa Agreement was like in terms of dignity and affirmation of the identity of the Macedonian people. We can debate opinions, but the fact is that this Agreement has given us NATO membership and the green light for the EU. Even those who claim or oppose the Prespa Agreement, refer to it in the Macedonian language, said Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Nikola Dimitrov in an interview with TV Sitel.

Dimitrov noted that now, at this moment, the most important thing is how we will write the new page with Greece.