Culture Minister, Irena Stefoska, said that she was not satisfied with the local government or the work of the institutions in taking action to remove the illegally constructed buildings in Ohrid and Struga.

Everyone should assume responsibility from the duty we have. The Minister of Culture is not an investigative body. I am not satisfied and we are not satisfied, said Stefoska in Ohrid.

On June 22, UNESCO announced the draft decision to put the Ohrid Region (Macedonia, Albania) on the List of World Heritage in Danger at the upcoming meeting of the World Heritage Committee in Fuzhou, China, which will be held July 16-31. Both countries are urged to develop a detailed strategic rehabilitation plan and action plan in phases related to clearly defined goals and outcomes to mitigate short- and long-term threats.

Stefoska and the Albanian Minister of Culture Elva Margariti had a joint session of the UNESCO National Commissions in Ohrid, after which they stated that the two countries will develop a joint strategic plan with defined goals, joint initiatives and projects for protection of the Ohrid Region as exceptional value.

According to Stefoska, the plan will include corrective measures, with a time frame, and in the coming period more attention will be paid to precise coordination in the context of joint management of the Ohrid Region in accordance with the guidelines of the latest report of the UNESCO Reactive Mission.