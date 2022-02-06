Epidemiologist Dragan Danilovski predicts that the spread of the omicron strain will announce the end of the pandemic.

I think this is the beginning of the end. It’s not likely that a disaster will follow with the appearance of next variants, Danilovski told Sitel TV, pointing out that each new strain is less severe than the previous.

Danilovski did warn that the omicron is far more virulent. According to him, this is the reason why vaccines are not as efficient, and urged citizens who want to be safe to take the third booster shot.