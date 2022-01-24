Reducing the isolation period from 10 to 7 days for asymptomatic covid cases was not on the agenda of today’s government session. The proposal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases will probably be discussed by the authorities after the return of the ministers from Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, while there is still no decision in Macedonia, new rules and reduced quarantine for people diagnosed with Covid are already in place in the neighboring countries. The isolation of the contacts is reduced to 5 days, unlike in our country, where it still lasts for 14 days. Due to the increased number of newly diagnosed cases, epidemiologists are not able to call every newly diagnosed person in time, and the Skopje Center for Public Health is swamped with work.

Under the new regulations, vaccinated people are not subject to isolation despite contact with an infected person. They are quarantined only if they report symptoms.

Due to the rapid spread of Omicron, there are currently more than 20,000 active cases in Macedonia, of which more than half or over 11,000 are registered in the capital.