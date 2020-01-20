Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov announced that he will dismiss Goran Angelov as manager of that main Skopje dump site and waste management plant Drisla. The announcement comes after Bulgaria began an investigation in an Italian company – co-owned by Angelov – for importing a cargo of garbage that was meant to be burnt in a Bulgarian power plant.

Angelov denied that he has been importing Italian waste for burning in Macedonia as well. Drisla, which is under public – private management, operates an incinerator and is widely rumored to be used for burning imported waste from European countries.