Durlovski: They say we are on the right path. We are at a crossroads, to be, or not to be. Macedonia 06.03.2020 / 17:36 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Opera singer Igor Durlovski commented on Facebook about SDSM’s motto “On the Right Path”: They say we are on the right path. We are at a crossroads, to be, or not to be. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Igor Durlovski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 30.12.2019 Igor Durlovski on 2019: I defeated the system when it was most poweful Macedonia 30.09.2019 Durlovski: September 30 is my recommendation date Macedonia News SDSM and Besa’s first bilingual press conference: We expect to win most seats in the sixth election district A couple from Debar tests positive for the coronavirus Job ad in Lerin says they are seeking a secretary who speaks “Slavo-Skopje language” Government accepts Health Ministry’s proposal public gatherings to be cancelled until March 13 Tetovo prosecutors refuse to investigate the overt ballot stuffing during the failed name change, EU and NATO referendum Mickoski: April 12 is the answer to Zoran Zaev Boki 13 tries to show that his lavish lifestyle was not funded with proceeds from racketeering Zaev’s long march against the critical media .
Comments are closed for this post.