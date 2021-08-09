The airplane of the Romanian Military Airforce has made two flights over the area of the municipality of Prilep near the villages Toplica, Rakle and Nikodin aimed at putting out the fire, which has been partially localized, but is still active in some places. Teams of the Army and Prilep Forest Services are working on the terrain as well, Marija Milkova, assistant manager of the Crisis Management Center (CMC) Operations and Coordination Sector told a news conference Monday afternoon.

As she pointed out, eight fires are still active, and the rest are partially contained.