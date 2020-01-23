The Kicevo court sentenced Sekerim Ahmeti – El Cheka to a year in prison, suspended over two years. The man who lives in Chicago has been publishing unedited audio tapes from the cache which the SDSM party manipulated and used in 2015 to grab power.

El Cheka’s tapes focused mostly on allegations of crimes perpetrated by the DUI party, but they also revealed insights in how SDSM edited the 2015 tapes to create the impression that officials from the then ruling VMRO-DPMNE party were guilty of crimes.