Police officers arrested 55 citizens who were violating the curfew over the past 24 hours, and 16 more were let go with a warning. The weekend curfew began on Saturday evening and will last until Monday morning.

During the checks conducted at the homes of citizens who are ordered to remain in self-isolation, there were no violations spotted. Officers issued 32 orders to citizens to go into self-isolation, after being in contact with potentially infected citizens.