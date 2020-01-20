Representatives of experts from VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM will meet tomorrow to resume talks between the government and the opposition on the new prosecution law, the two parties confirmed. The talks will be led by Bojan Maricic, an advisor to Zoran Zaev, and Timco Mucunski, an adviser to VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski. With this Zaev’s attempt for a new leaders’ meeting for faster adoption of the legal solution failed.

There will be experts from our team outlining all those remarks and everything that is contained in the law. However we will leave an opportunity here today and tomorrow to meet representatives of the two parties to discuss all the issues in the law and then of course we will have a special press conference here are the spokespersons but of course they will be part of the expert team where we will take note of what they propose, and of course all of our remarks and what we think is not good in that law and then of course we will continue to discuss that law, VMRO-DPMNE’s Vlado Misajlovski said today.



Talks between VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM are stalled, and the latest version of the prosecution law is the third in a row since more than a year ago talks on legal changes to the prosecution began in order to settle the status of the special prosecutor’s office.