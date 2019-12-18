The Government gives up on the establishment of high-level public prosecutor’s office for prosecution of corruption, and Special Prosecutor’s Office no longer exists, says the new draft version of the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office drafted by the Ministry of Justice, TV 24 reports. The draft version envisages the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption headed by Vilma Ruskoska to take over SPO’s responsibilities.

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption assumes the responsibilities of the Special Public Prosecutor’s Office in accordance with the SPO Law. The SPO public prosecutors who handled cases under the competence of this Public Prosecutor’s Office continue to handle those cases that have been handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.



This proposed legal solution means that all pre-investigations and investigations launched by the SPO resume. The bombs, on the other hand, will be kept at the Public Prosecutor’s Office and destroyed three years after the final completion of all proceedings initiated.