Health Minister Venko Filipce welcomed President Stevo Pendarovski’s decision to declare a state of emergency. He added that now the government would be able to quickly and efficiently manage the state’s resources and respond in a timely manner to the challenges ahead in both healthcare and economic terms.

Filipce also answered some frequently asked questions via his Facebook page:

What does state of emergency mean?

State of emergency means that the Government gets both Legislative and Executive powers. This facilitates the work of the Government in times of crisis and can make decisions for the benefit of the citizens much faster and more efficiently.

How does the government do it?

By adopting decrees enforced as laws, which apply only during the state of emergency.

Will there be a curfew or restriction of movement?

There is no such decision at this time, follow any further government decisions and you will be informed of any possible movement restrictions.

Do I need to stockpile food?

No, the state has enough food supplies. Stay in your homes, don’t go out unless you need to and buy as mach food as you need.

Adhere to the measures and recommendations, that’s the only way to overcome this situation faster and easier.