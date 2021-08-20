Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the Government remains firm in its recommendation that all school age children attend classes in person, even as the number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus continues to grow quickly.

Filipce said that the Government will follow the situation and make new recommendations as necessary. The school year begins on September 1st. For most of the last year, high school students and the majority of elementary school students attended classes online only.

One option includes dividing the pupils into two groups, who would alternate between in-person and online education every week.