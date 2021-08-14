As of August 16, those who have recovered from COVID-19 can enter outdoor areas of bars and restaurants, besides the vaccinated population, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Saturday.

According to the decisions of the last government session, unvaccinated people will not be able to enter venues or to attend an event attended by more than 30 people, however, people who have recovered from covid will be able to visit venues added Filipce.

The new restrictions beginning as of August 16 will require people over 18 to show proof of vaccination before enjoying bars, restaurants, and cafes or any other event with more than 30 people in attendance.