Three wildfires are active in the country – near the villages of Raovikj and Bukovikj in Saraj municipality, near the villages of Barovo and Veshje in Demir Kapija municipality and near the village of Gorno Melnicani in Debar municipality.

The spokesperson of the Crisis Management Center Nadica Vckova stressed at Saturday’s press conference stressed that so far there is no information that any of the fires pose a danger to the surrounding villages and buildings.