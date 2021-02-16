The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, will not be among the first to get vaccinated. He decided to give priority to his colleagues who are at the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

Health Minister, Venko Filipce will get vaccinated when the second shipment of vaccines arrives in the country. The minister gives priority to his colleagues who are at high risk in the covid wards across the country, said his office.

Covid-19 inoculation starts in the country on Wednesday, and the first vaccines will be intended for the medical staff of the Infectious Diseases Clinic.