The fires in the Prilep region are one of the three most critical points in Macedonia at the moment, the director of the CMC, Stojance Angelov and his associates said at Thursday’s press conference. They say that for now it is not possible to say the exact number of fires in the country, because it changes from minute to minute.

One of fires spread to the road near the Pletvar pass, which is currently closed to traffic.

The CMC said that about 300 Army soldiers are currently on the ground. There are three helicopters from Serbia, and a total of four are available, three for extinguishing and one for scouting. 25 firefighters with 11 vehicles came from Bulgaria, 40 firefighters with 16 vehicles came from Slovenia and 120 firefighters with 40 vehicles are expected to arrive from Austria.