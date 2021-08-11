Three wildfires are still raging in Macedonia, despite ongoing efforts to suppress the flames. The forest fire near ​the villages of Raovikj and Bukovikj in Skopje’s Saraj has reached the Jasen national preserve. The Krushe village fire headed for the Divlje village in Petrovec is also burning, as are blazes at Toplice but with low intensity, the Crisis Management Center’s Marija Milkova told a news conference Wednesday.