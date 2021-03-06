The Minister of Health Venko Filipce confirmed that the first doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will arrive at the Skopje airport tomorrow at 2 p.m.

We received all the necessary documents from the Russian company to prepare the administrative procedure in the drug agency. Vaccination is very likely to start on Wednesday, said Filipce.

Initially, the vaccination with Sputnik will be intended for 3,000 citizens, after which additional doses for the second dose are expected to arrive.