A test performed on the first diagnosed coronavirus patient in Macedonia has came out negative. This is the second time the 50 year old patient who was diagnosed after returning to Macedonia from a trip to Italy was diagnosed negative in a matter of days.

It’s not clear whether her initial diagnosis was a false positive, or if she simply recovered from the virus. There are now six patients with the coronavirus, most of them centered around a couple from Debar who also came from Italy. Dozens of people are tested from possible exposure to doctor Nina Caca Biljanovska, who brought the virus from a ski trip to Italy and created a chaos in the Skopje clinic where she went to work for days before being diagnosed.