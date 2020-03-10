VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski met with Olin Wethington, board member of the International Republican Institute, who is visiting Macedonia. During the meeting, Mickoski warned that Macedonia is facing serious problems given the high levels of crime and corruption generated by the SDSM party led Government.

We discussed our European perspective, the abuses perpetrated by the Government and the coming early elections. I pointed out that the main problem our country faces is the crime and corruption and the abuses by the SDSM Government. The new VMRO-DPMNE led Government has a plan to speed up the EU integration process of the Republic of Macedonia and we will fully commit to internal reforms. With the interlocutors, we concluded that Macedonia is before a key period and that the future of the country depends on the fair and democratic conduct of the elections on April 12, Mickoski said through a press release after the meeting.