Five Macedonian citizens in the Gaza Strip are on the list for evacuation via the Rafah border, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

“There are five Macedonians living in Gaza in all. All of them are scheduled to depart from Gaza. A Palestinian national who is the wife and mother of two children who are citizens of Macedonia is also on the list for evacuation, in addition to them, according to the Ministry.

On Thursday, 596 foreign nationals and dual nationals from 15 countries, including Macedonians, would be permitted to exit the Gaza Strip, according to a list released by the Gaza border authorities.