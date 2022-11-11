“For me, every child is important…“ says Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski while taking a photo with the children from the “Detelinka” kindergarten in Josifovo. Children must not be a political decoration.

Any occasion when a politician meets a child and is publicly photographed is considered a campaign.

It is important to protect the identity of children! Unfortunately, most of the time it’s about attempts to do one’s own political promotion or promotion of one’s own political party through pictures and videos with children. Therefore, politicians should not hug children, take pictures with them and give them gifts in front of the cameras, but should seriously work on the problems that affect children, express their opinion and loudly ask questions that affect this vulnerable group, the Children’s Embassy “Megjasi” emphasizes often.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is in Valandovo today as the president of the ruling SDSM party. He posted on Facebook more photos among the children in the new kindergarten in the village of Josifovo.

It is his party that often practices using children as political decorum. His predecessor, Zoran Zaev, did the same, and there were also children in Petre Silegov’s campaign.

Even worse, it must not be forgotten that SDSM paved the way to political victory in the 2016 elections precisely through the tragic fates of children, little Tamara, the murdered children at Smiljkovsko Lake, Martin Neskovski…