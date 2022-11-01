Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani misinformed the public when he said that he has removed the head of protocol who made the latest flag blunder. The Ministry became notorious for bringing out wrong flags – the Latvian flag when an Austrian official was visiting, now the Slovak flag instead of the Slovenian flag.

Osmani said that he official has been fired. But VMRO-DPMNE informs that the official is instead being sent as ambassador to Moscow – a once prestigious, now high turnover posting where the ambassador is frequently expelled, after Macedonia expels Russian diplomats.