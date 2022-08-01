Former foreign minister and SDSM lawmaker Ilinka Mitreva has died, the ruling party SDSM said in a press release offering condolences to Mitreva’s family and loved ones.

As one of the founders of the party, Mitreva paved the way to what SDSM is today, a responsible, state-building party. Professor Mitreva’s contribution to the building and affirmation of Macedonian statehood in times that were full of serious challenges is great. Mitreva’s work remains a permanent treasure for Macedonian diplomacy and an example of a responsible, statesmanlike attitude towards office, towards the state and the future of the citizens. May she rest in peace.