Ambassador Philip Reeker, in charge of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US State Department, accompanied by US Ambassador in Ankara David Satterfield, visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Ambassador Reeker was received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, with whom he had a long discussion on various topics of common interest and concern.

Philip Reeker is a former US Ambassador to Macedonia and one of the great supporters of Macedonia and its great friend. In that context, the experts on the church situation comment that one of the topics which he certainly discussed with Bartholomew is the Macedonian church issue, which the Ecumenical Patriarchate took over in its competence to resolve.