Four children are currently treated in the Kozle hospital in Skopje, after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Doctor Angelco Andonovski said that the youngest of them is just months old, while one, that could have the virus was born four days ago.

The hospital was set aside to treat children infected with the virus to relief the pressure on other children’s hospitals. Andonovski said that most children have light Covid-19 symptoms but the main goal of the hospital is to maintain distance and reduce the danger of spreading the virus further.