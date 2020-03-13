The Government has confirmed that state of emergency will be declared on the territory of the Republic of Macedonia in the municipalities of Debar and Centar Zupa, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Friday’s press conference.

He informed that for the time being the infected patients are stable, except for the first patient from Debar, the passenger who arrived with her husband, whose health has deteriorated and might require mechanical ventilation.

Another 10 people are being tested in connection with the second group of hospitalized patients from Debar, a total of 24 are in home isolation who showed signs of upper respiratory examination, of which four tested positive and will be transferred to the clinic.