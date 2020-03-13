President Stevo Pendarovski, who announced that he will convene the Security Council to discuss the coronavirus next week, raised the issue of canceling the elections scheduled on April 12.

It wouldn’t be the end of the world if the elections were postponed a month or two, Pendarovski said, citing that similar plans are drawn up in Serbia as well.

Party leaders, including Zoran Zaev from the SDSM party where Pendarovski also comes from, yesterday said that they are determined to have the elections held on time, but will be curbing their campaigning. But now Pendarovski says that this option needs to be seriously considered, and cited the danger of voters abstaining because they are afraid of catching the coronavirus on the polling places.