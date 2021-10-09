Prosecutor Besil Aliu told Deutsche Welle that the investigation into the Tetovo fire was far from over.

He is part of a team of five prosecutors investigating the covid hospital fire. For a week now, the team has moved to Skopje, where it is questioning members of the commissions that were in charge of setting up the modular hospitals. Prosecutors are also awaiting the forensic report of German experts involved in the investigation. They should state whether the materials from which the modular hospitals were built are in line with what was recommended by the World Bank. How can an entire building burn down in just a few minutes is the main focus of the investigation of the German forensic scientists who visited Macedonia after the accident.