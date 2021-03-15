Macedonia ranks worst in the world in terms of coronavirus deaths, said VMRO-DPMNE official Vladimir Gjorcev pointing out to statistics showing that Macedonia has among the highest death rates per million – and that is using the much inflated estimate of residents of over 2.1 million. On top of the dismal mortality statistics, Macedonia was today ranked fifth worst from 123 countries in terms of vaccinations – in an estimate prepared by Bloomberg.

The results speak for themselves. Macedonia ranks worst in the world. We are worst in the world in deaths and worst in the world in vaccinations. I can’t believe we can talk anything else in Macedonia when we are facing such outcomes, Gjorcev said.