All families who decide to become foster families, i.e. will take care of children in their homes, will receive financial assistance from the municipality of Gostivar in the amount of 10 thousand denars per month, Mayor Arben Taravari promised during the presentation of the campaign “Lend a hand and change your life – become a foster carer”, whose purpose is to promote fostering and increase the number of foster families.

There are currently 5 children in Gostivar who are waiting to be placed in foster families.