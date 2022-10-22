All families who decide to become foster families, i.e. will take care of children in their homes, will receive financial assistance from the municipality of Gostivar in the amount of 10 thousand denars per month, Mayor Arben Taravari promised during the presentation of the campaign “Lend a hand and change your life – become a foster carer”, whose purpose is to promote fostering and increase the number of foster families.
There are currently 5 children in Gostivar who are waiting to be placed in foster families.
We continue to be ready to help those families who show a willingness to foster. Today, I pointed out to those present that to motivate those families, the municipality of Gostivar will subsidize ten thousand denars each month. We have shown such activities and support in the past period for athletes, the best students, and socially endangered families, and I believe that we will continue with this kind of help and motivation in the future, said Mayor Arben Taravari.
