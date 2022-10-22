The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during today’s visit to the Municipality of Aerodrom, answering a reporter’s question about the position of the Albanian parties regarding the constitutional amendments to make the Albanian language equal to the Macedonian language, emphasized that he is ready to discuss, as he said, a new agreement for Macedonia which would delete the norm “20%” from the Constitution, as well as the norms “Badinter” and “Balancer” so that in Macedonia there will be a fair system in which people will progress because they have the knowledge and are competitive and not because which are part of some quota or number.

Suppose you think about that norm of 20%. In that case, I have said many times in the past, I am ready to sit down and talk with anyone, but it is that new agreement for Macedonia that we need to talk about and about the “Badinter” norm, about the “Balancer” norm” and to have a fair system in Macedonia where people will not progress because they are part of some number or some quota or some percentage, but because they are worth it, because they are competitive, have the knowledge, and so forth, stressed Mickoski.

He also emphasized that Albanian politicians in Macedonia should stop underestimating and treating Albanian citizens as a percentage and start treating them as equal citizens.