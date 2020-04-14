Macedonia

Culev: As long as I am minister, the law will apply to everyone, regardless if they are called Hasan or Hristijan

As long as I am minister, there will be no selective application of the laws for any citizen, regardless of their party, political, religious or ethnic affiliation, the Minister of Interior Nake Culev said Tuesday evening in an interview with the “Sto ne e jasno” show on TV Alfa. Culev:...